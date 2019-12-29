3DCoin Trading 11% Lower Over Last Week (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 75.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One 3DCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. 3DCoin has a total market cap of $435,033.00 and $69.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 3DCoin has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000221 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin Coin Profile

3DCoin (3DC) is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 75,617,498 coins and its circulating supply is 69,327,804 coins. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

