$4.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) to post sales of $4.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.19 billion. Ingersoll-Rand posted sales of $3.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full year sales of $16.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.58 billion to $16.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.01 billion to $17.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ingersoll-Rand.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on IR. Stephens cut Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price target on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.38.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $876,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $961,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,780,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,049 shares of company stock worth $37,930,655. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 735.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 166.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR opened at $134.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.40. Ingersoll-Rand has a one year low of $89.09 and a one year high of $138.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

