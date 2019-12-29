$438.75 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) will announce sales of $438.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $436.00 million and the highest is $441.50 million. SPX posted sales of $445.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. SPX’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti started coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of SPX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. SPX has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $52.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.20.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,273,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. KBC Group NV grew its stake in SPX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 392,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after acquiring an additional 16,682 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SPX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPX by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,101,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after acquiring an additional 493,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,499,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

