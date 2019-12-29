$5.57 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) will report sales of $5.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the highest is $5.70 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $22.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.33 billion to $22.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.82 billion to $22.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens set a $50.00 price target on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 31,621 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 56,971 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 520,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,773,000 after buying an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $45.89 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

