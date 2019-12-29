$5.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) will report sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.24 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $5.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $25.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.93 billion to $25.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $26.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.79 billion to $27.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

AVGO opened at $316.53 on Friday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $230.33 and a twelve month high of $331.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.79. The company has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $578,860.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $5,788,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,055,060 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,797,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,153,324,000 after purchasing an additional 559,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,421,177,000 after purchasing an additional 105,186 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,971,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,431,130,000 after purchasing an additional 52,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,120,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,186,106,000 after purchasing an additional 88,958 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2,421.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $981,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadcom (AVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.