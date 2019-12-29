$6.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will report sales of $6.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported sales of $6.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $25.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.43 billion to $25.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $26.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.73 billion to $27.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMO opened at $326.55 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $210.07 and a 52 week high of $330.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $130.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $313.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

