$647.88 Million in Sales Expected for Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) will report sales of $647.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zayo Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $644.85 million and the highest is $650.90 million. Zayo Group reported sales of $639.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zayo Group will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zayo Group.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.17 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of ZAYO stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.82. Zayo Group has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $34.69.

In other news, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $104,079.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,638.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,880.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,169 shares of company stock worth $2,117,486. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Zayo Group by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,893,000 after buying an additional 1,880,385 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,047,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,499,000 after acquiring an additional 349,483 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 325,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 222,885 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 506,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after acquiring an additional 39,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 630,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

