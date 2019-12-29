$68.79 Million in Sales Expected for Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) will post $68.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.05 million to $70.28 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $56.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $266.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.34 million to $267.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $295.33 million, with estimates ranging from $281.49 million to $310.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 44.00%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $15.00 target price on Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $1,395,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

