$8.86 Billion in Sales Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to announce $8.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.06 billion. SAP reported sales of $8.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $30.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.25 billion to $30.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.08 billion to $33.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

NYSE:SAP opened at $134.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.11. SAP has a twelve month low of $95.45 and a twelve month high of $140.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

