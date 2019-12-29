$802.91 Million in Sales Expected for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) to announce $802.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $791.00 million and the highest is $812.27 million. Stericycle reported sales of $852.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $833.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.21 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.43.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $66.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.95.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $332,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,358.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

