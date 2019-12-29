$85.17 Million in Sales Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce $85.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $85.33 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $73.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $324.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $324.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $362.47 million, with estimates ranging from $361.40 million to $363.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $82.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $22.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 492.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 418.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 41.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

