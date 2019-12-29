Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Up 9.9% in December

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the November 28th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 867,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.90. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $963.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.20 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAN. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp set a $88.00 price objective on Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

