Aave Price Hits $0.0087 on Top Exchanges (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Aave has a total market cap of $9.87 million and approximately $160,575.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave token can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges including Alterdice, Gate.io, Binance and BiteBTC. In the last week, Aave has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.66 or 0.06044371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029806 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

Aave is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. Aave's official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, IDEX, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, Alterdice, Gate.io, Bibox, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

