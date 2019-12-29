Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Down 6.0% in December

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 977,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 45.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ABEO opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $174.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $8.41.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.