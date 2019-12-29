Absolute (ABS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24,811.00

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, Absolute has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Absolute has a market capitalization of $24,811.00 and approximately $2,178.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Absolute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Absolute

Absolute (ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

