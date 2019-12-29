Absolute (ABS) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Absolute coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Over the last week, Absolute has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Absolute has a market cap of $24,755.00 and approximately $2,175.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00057712 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00053336 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00600483 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00224903 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00084860 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001801 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Absolute Coin Profile

Absolute (ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

