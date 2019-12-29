Abyss Token Price Reaches $0.0075 on Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $48,433.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZBG, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.55 or 0.05931742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029905 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035567 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001871 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Indodax, Kyber Network, Bilaxy, BitForex, CoinExchange, Hotbit, DDEX, Sistemkoin, Ethfinex, YoBit, HitBTC, CoinPlace and ZBG. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

