Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Short Interest Up 9.4% in December

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the November 28th total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 400,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.72. Acacia Communications has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.61.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $119.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACIA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Acacia Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $25,187.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,709 shares of company stock worth $240,968. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIA. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Acacia Communications by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Acacia Communications by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Acacia Communications by 1,056.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

