Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 164,700 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 177,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acacia Research by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,598,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after buying an additional 1,104,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,485,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 1,806.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,500,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,958 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 32,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,075,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACTG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 315,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. Acacia Research has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 48.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

