Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Up 7.5% in December

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ACST has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Acasti Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACST traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,312,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,350. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Acasti Pharma will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

