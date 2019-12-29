Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Short Interest Update

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 4,540,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 359,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

XLRN opened at $51.13 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The company had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $524,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 215,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,454,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

