Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,350 ($17.76).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACSO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price objective on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Accesso Technology Group from GBX 1,435 ($18.88) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

ACSO opened at GBX 500 ($6.58) on Friday. Accesso Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 472 ($6.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,700 ($22.36). The stock has a market cap of $138.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 530.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 740.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49.

About Accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

