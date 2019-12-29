Achain Price Down 4.1% This Week (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Kucoin, Bitbns and Koinex. During the last week, Achain has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $517,318.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain was first traded on June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 955,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Koinex, Coinnest, Bitinka, Huobi, Kucoin, Sistemkoin, Indodax, Cobinhood, OOOBTC, OKEx, Bitbns and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

