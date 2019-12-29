Achain Reaches Market Cap of $5.25 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Achain has a total market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $561,059.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Achain has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Bitinka, Cobinhood and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00191133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.01351867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025484 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00123624 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Achain

Achain was first traded on June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 955,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Indodax, Bitinka, Kucoin, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Huobi, Cobinhood, Coinnest, OOOBTC, Sistemkoin, Koinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

