Actinium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,680.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000522 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Actinium has a market cap of $647,870.00 and approximately $6,680.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Actinium has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00064485 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 183.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 16,794,200 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

