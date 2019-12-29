Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Cap Tops $340,036.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 12% against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $340,036.00 and approximately $482,923.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, LBank, OKEx and CoinTiger.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,460.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.20 or 0.01825614 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.03 or 0.02868879 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00588900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010978 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00628754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00061926 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00395768 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, LBank, BiteBTC, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.