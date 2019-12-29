Adam Kelley Szweras Sells 666,667 Shares of Petrolympic Ltd (CVE:PCQ) Stock

Petrolympic Ltd (CVE:PCQ) Senior Officer Adam Kelley Szweras sold 666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$26,666.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,343 shares in the company, valued at C$4,733.72.

Shares of PCQ traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,681. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. Petrolympic Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.08.

Get Petrolympic alerts:

Petrolympic Company Profile

Petrolympic Ltd., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest covering an area of 56,152 hectares in the St. Lawrence Lowlands shallow sandstones and carbonates platform on the south shore of the St.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Petrolympic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrolympic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.