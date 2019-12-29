ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Hits Market Capitalization of $768,779.00

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $768,779.00 and $18.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 103,335,435 coins and its circulating supply is 83,193,425 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

