Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Adesto Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Adesto Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Adesto Technologies in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ IOTS opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a market cap of $236.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Adesto Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.99 million. Adesto Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Adesto Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Narbeh Derhacobian acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $51,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 494,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,468.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $35,077.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,880.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,810 shares of company stock valued at $178,375 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOTS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 374,346 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,289,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after acquiring an additional 142,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 114,288 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

