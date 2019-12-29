AdEx Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. AdEx has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and $55,005.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx token can now be bought for about $0.0777 or 0.00001047 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gatecoin and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AdEx

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Liqui, Binance, Upbit, HitBTC, Huobi, Bittrex, IDEX, Gatecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

