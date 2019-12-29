AdHive (ADH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $141.00

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, AdHive has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. AdHive has a market cap of $74,529.00 and approximately $141.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdHive token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000067 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About AdHive

ADH is a token. It was first traded on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

