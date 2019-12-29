AdHive (ADH) Market Capitalization Tops $79,255.00

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. AdHive has a market capitalization of $79,255.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AdHive has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar. One AdHive token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AdHive alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000067 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AdHive Token Profile

AdHive (ADH) is a token. It launched on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.