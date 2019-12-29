Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Critical Analysis

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Adial Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zai Lab has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adial Pharmaceuticals and Zai Lab’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$11.63 million N/A N/A Zai Lab $130,000.00 17,988.65 -$139.07 million ($2.64) -15.25

Adial Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zai Lab.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Adial Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Zai Lab shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Adial Pharmaceuticals and Zai Lab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals N/A -89.25% -84.46% Zai Lab N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Adial Pharmaceuticals and Zai Lab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zai Lab 0 0 6 0 3.00

Adial Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.08%. Zai Lab has a consensus price target of $45.45, suggesting a potential upside of 12.91%. Given Adial Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Adial Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Zai Lab.

Summary

Zai Lab beats Adial Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC. The company's drug candidates also comprise ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; and ZL-2302 to treat non-small cell lung cancer. The company, through its subsidiary, Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., has a collaboration agreement with the NovoCure Limited to perform clinical studies, sell, and import tumor treating field products in the field of oncology. Zai Lab Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

