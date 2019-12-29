Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Short Interest Update

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 8,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $330.79 on Friday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $215.15 and a 52-week high of $332.88. The stock has a market cap of $160.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.56 and its 200 day moving average is $292.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total value of $970,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,850,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,948 shares of company stock worth $2,984,098. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 17,012.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,916,308 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,153,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,047 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,127,000,000 after acquiring an additional 972,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after acquiring an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,047,848,000 after acquiring an additional 812,144 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens set a $327.00 target price on Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

