ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 806,100 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 741,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 288,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other ADTRAN news, Director Balan Nair purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $91,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,950.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Kimpe purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,778.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 192,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 49,166 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 23,341 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTN stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.75. 164,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,257. The stock has a market cap of $468.70 million, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $17.81.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $114.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -76.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. MKM Partners downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

