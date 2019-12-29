Advanced Internet Blocks Market Capitalization Achieves $33,641.00 (AIB)

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. Advanced Internet Blocks has a market capitalization of $33,641.00 and $567.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00590267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009822 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About Advanced Internet Blocks

AIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,412,852,523 coins and its circulating supply is 32,852,523 coins. Advanced Internet Blocks’ official website is aib.iobond.com.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Trading

Advanced Internet Blocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Internet Blocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

