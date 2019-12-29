Advanced Technology Coin Market Cap Reaches $24,185.00 (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market cap of $24,185.00 and approximately $192.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. Over the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013548 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,187,081 coins. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

