aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.0500 on Major Exchanges

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. aelf has a market capitalization of $27.25 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.0500 or 0.00000677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Gate.io and BCEX. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.01341364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025545 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124503 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About aelf

aelf was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Koinex, Allbit, IDEX, Kyber Network, GOPAX, Gate.io, Binance, Bibox, Bithumb, OKEx, AirSwap, Ethfinex, BigONE, Huobi, BCEX, CoinTiger, Kucoin, Bancor Network, DDEX, Hotbit and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

