Aeon (AEON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,008.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Bittrex and HitBTC. Aeon has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $1,008.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00629365 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002510 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001433 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.