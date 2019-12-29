Aeternity Market Capitalization Tops $39.57 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $39.57 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001809 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, Zebpay, Gate.io and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000576 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 341,950,298 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,129,355 tokens. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, ZB.COM, Kyber Network, Bithumb, Crex24, BigONE, CoinBene, IDAX, DragonEX, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Binance, FCoin, Liqui, Gate.io, Radar Relay, OKEx, Zebpay, OOOBTC, BitMart, HADAX, Tokenomy and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

