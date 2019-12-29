Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report $2.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.67 million. Affimed posted sales of $25.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 90.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $22.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.68 million to $22.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $48.86 million, with estimates ranging from $18.72 million to $79.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Affimed.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 29.52% and a negative net margin of 25.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Affimed by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the third quarter worth $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFMD opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Affimed has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $4.68.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.