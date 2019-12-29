AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Short Interest Up 8.8% in December

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,850,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the November 28th total of 9,970,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.51.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,028.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AFLAC by 26.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,766,000 after purchasing an additional 245,370 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AFLAC by 7.5% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 412,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 12.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 86,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AFL opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.21. AFLAC has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

