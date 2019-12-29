Agrocoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,715.00 (AGRO)

Agrocoin (CURRENCY:AGRO) traded 45.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. Agrocoin has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and $6,715.00 worth of Agrocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Agrocoin has traded down 47.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Agrocoin token can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.66 or 0.06044371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029806 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Agrocoin Profile

Agrocoin (CRYPTO:AGRO) is a token. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2019. Agrocoin’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,944,271 tokens. The official message board for Agrocoin is medium.com/@agrocoin.org. Agrocoin’s official Twitter account is @BitagroI. The official website for Agrocoin is bitagro.io.

Agrocoin Token Trading

Agrocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Agrocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

