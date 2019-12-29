AI Doctor Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $103,632.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AI Doctor token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, OKEx, BtcTrade.im and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, CoinBene, Allcoin, BCEX, Bit-Z, Bibox, Huobi, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

