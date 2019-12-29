AiLink Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $22,514.00 (ALI)

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded 43.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One AiLink Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and CoinBene. AiLink Token has a market capitalization of $22,514.00 and $292.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AiLink Token has traded 52.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00050044 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00344450 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013580 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003495 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015516 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010062 BTC.

About AiLink Token

AiLink Token is a token. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,113,904,986 tokens. The official website for AiLink Token is ailink.in. AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AiLink Token Token Trading

AiLink Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AiLink Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AiLink Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AiLink Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

