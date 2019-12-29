Aion (AION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.09 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Aion has a market cap of $21.09 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Aion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0581 or 0.00000786 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Koinex, Binance and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.01352159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion Token Profile

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Koinex, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, RightBTC, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Kucoin, BitForex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

