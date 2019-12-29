Airbloc Hits Market Cap of $1.54 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Airbloc has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $898,922.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Airbloc token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, CPDAX and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00189746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.01347270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025321 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00124687 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,219 tokens. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org.

Airbloc Token Trading

Airbloc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex, CPDAX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

