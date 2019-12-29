Akroma (AKA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 29.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $3,688.00 and $1.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 53.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Akroma Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

