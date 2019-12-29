Akroma Market Capitalization Reaches $2,881.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded 58.5% lower against the dollar. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $2,881.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.45 or 0.01754811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00061159 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io.

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

