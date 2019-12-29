Aladdin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (ADN)

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Aladdin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Aladdin has a total market capitalization of $9.99 million and $4.71 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aladdin token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, BitForex, CoinBene and BITKER.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,485.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.01801431 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.03 or 0.02871992 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00587563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00629569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00062016 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024188 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00395352 BTC.

About Aladdin

Aladdin (ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,358,078,350 tokens. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial. Aladdin’s official website is adncoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, TOPBTC, CoinBene and BITKER. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aladdin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aladdin using one of the exchanges listed above.

